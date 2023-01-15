Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,204 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
