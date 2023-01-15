Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,022 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

