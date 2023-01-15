Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 176,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

