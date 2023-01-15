Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $14,335,252 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

REGN opened at $722.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

