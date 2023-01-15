Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

