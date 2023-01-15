Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

