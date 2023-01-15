Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $11.21 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

