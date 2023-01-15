Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 57,598 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $276,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

