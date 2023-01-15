Brickley Wealth Management Sells 6,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

