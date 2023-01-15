Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

