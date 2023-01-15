Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €88.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNR. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.96) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($105.38) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Brenntag stock opened at €66.42 ($71.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €62.57 and its 200 day moving average is €63.69. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a one year high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

