Braintrust Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $85.88 million and approximately $687,761.29 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

