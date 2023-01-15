BNB Market Capitalization Tops $48.19 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.19 billion and approximately $570.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $301.28 or 0.01445380 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,003 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,054.9304822 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.92867841 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1167 active market(s) with $827,140,638.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
