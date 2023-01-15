BNB Market Capitalization Tops $48.19 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.19 billion and approximately $570.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $301.28 or 0.01445380 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,003 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,962,054.9304822 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 298.92867841 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1167 active market(s) with $827,140,638.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.