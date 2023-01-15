BNB (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $47.70 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $47.70 billion and approximately $871.69 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $298.19 or 0.01442286 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,962,168 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

