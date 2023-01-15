BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $813.00 at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.93.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $858.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.