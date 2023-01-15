BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $858.74.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

