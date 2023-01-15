BitShares Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $822,382.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004929 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006345 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,785,786 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

