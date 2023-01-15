BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $15,868.74 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00043601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00233313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

