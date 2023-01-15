Bitcoin SV Price Tops $44.79 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $862.98 million and approximately $44.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $44.79 or 0.00214698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,859.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00602501 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044293 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
