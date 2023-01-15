Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Cap of $14.59 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005735 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $469,319.76 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.87281678 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $214,009.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

