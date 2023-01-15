Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.39 million and $4.18 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00217380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00050758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

