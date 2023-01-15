Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading Up 104.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 102.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 104.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $24.77 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.24 or 0.30504679 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00877809 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

