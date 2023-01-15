Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $15.86 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.86 or 0.00076488 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $277.81 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00222809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00050651 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

