Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $107,513.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00102750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00060925 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

