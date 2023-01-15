Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,517.93

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $118,517.93 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00251931 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00103479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00060653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00028640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

