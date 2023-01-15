BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.81 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $20,699.28 or 0.99966979 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $139.87 million and approximately $43.81 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,877.31367773 USD and is up 10.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $43,413,954.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

