BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $20,934.31

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $20,934.31 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $141.45 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00233307 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 20,756.17355374 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,780,997.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.