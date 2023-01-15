Bitcicoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.19 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $829,350.39 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003244 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008851 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars.
