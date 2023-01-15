Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Bill.com stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

