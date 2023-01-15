Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0063 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $62.98 million and approximately $327,142.94 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

