Barrington Research Cuts Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $10.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

