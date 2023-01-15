Barclays Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $96.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.