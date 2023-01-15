Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $85.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

APO opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.