Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $731.20

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $731.20 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

