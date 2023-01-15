Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 819,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 273,206 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 485,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 265,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 307,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 257,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,045,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,512 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 149,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,388 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

