Bank of America Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTHM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Analysts expect that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

