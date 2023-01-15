Bank of America Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and have sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

