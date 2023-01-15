Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.44) to €3.50 ($3.76) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

