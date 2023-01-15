Balancer Price Reaches $6.60 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $307.73 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00031641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,719,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,624,129 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.