B. Riley Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $115.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

