Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after acquiring an additional 827,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

