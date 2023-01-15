Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $16.79 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00080560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $521.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.