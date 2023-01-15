Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,484 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.59 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

