Augur Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00025954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $59.78 million and $19.42 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
