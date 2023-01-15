Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 27.4% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $171.12 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00427567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.65 or 0.30199923 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00884737 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.