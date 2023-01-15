AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
