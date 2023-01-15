ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATSAF. Raymond James initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

