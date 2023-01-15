Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Atomera worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 190.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $97,854.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at $914,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,231 shares of company stock worth $167,669 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

