Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Atlas accounts for about 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlas by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 215,125 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

