Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

